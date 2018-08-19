Man drowns when watercraft capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway patrol says a 33-year-old man died after he was thrown from a personal watercraft at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The patrol says Tyrell Anderson of Jefferson City died Thursday afternoon. He was driving a 2006 Yamaha personal watercraft on the main channel of the lake when it capsized.
Authorities said he suffered an unknown medical condition while trying to get back on the watercraft.
Anderson was wearing a life jacket.
