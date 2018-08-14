Man drowns while launching boat

By: The Associated Press

LA GRANGE (AP) - Authorities say a 23-year-old man drowned while launching a boat at Wakonda State Park.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Richie L. Armour of the Missouri town of New London. The patrol says he drowned Saturday when he swam into Wakonda Lake to recover a boat that had come of its trailer and floated off.

The Lewis County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.