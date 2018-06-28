Man ejected from stolen car dies in Missouri crash

By: The Associated Press

GALENA (AP) - A man who fled from police in a stolen car has died from injuries sustained in a southwest Missouri crash.

KOLR-TV reports 36-year-old Daniel Hinton died at a Springfield hospital where he was taken after Monday's crash.

The Stone County Sheriff's Department said the driver took off after a deputy received a report about a suspicious vehicle near a Kimberling City business and tried to investigate. Eventually, the vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected near a trailer park.

Authorities determined the car and several items inside the vehicle had been stolen from Eureka Springs, Arkansas.