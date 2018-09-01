Man Electrocuted after Accident

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Wreck-Electrocution,0073Man electrocuted after accident ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- A 64-year-old St. Charles man is dead after being electrocuted following a wreck. Leon Schneider was driving his S-U-V on Highway 94 in Warren County yesterday afternoon when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Schneider got out and walked away. But the Missouri State Highway Patrol says that when he returned to the vehicle, he was electrocuted by wires he had clipped. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-18-07 1027EDT