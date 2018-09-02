Man Enters Plea Agreement in 1980 Wyo. Slayings

By: The Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A Missouri man has agreed to plead guilty to three counts of murder in the 1980 shooting deaths of his ex-wife and her two children in Wyoming.

Gerald Lee Uden faces life in prison without the possibility of parole under the agreement filed Thursday in Fremont County District Court. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty for the 71-year-old.

A judge hasn't approved the agreement yet.

Defense lawyer Sky Phifer of Lander, Wyo., declined to comment Thursday. Attempts to reach prosecutors were unsuccessful.

Uden's wife, 74-year-old Alice Louise Uden, was recently charged with first-degree murder in a separate case.

She's accused of killing 25-year-old Ronald Holtz, who disappeared in 1974 or 1975. His remains were recently found in an abandoned mine in Laramie County, in southeast Wyoming.