Man escapes from minimum-security prison in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities are searching for an offender who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Kansas City.

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Monday in a news release that Brian Deconink scaled the roof of the Kansas City Reentry Center's main building Sunday during outside recreation. The release said he had help from another offender.

The center houses inmates nearing parole; Deconink was set to be paroled in March.

Authorities say Deconink was serving a five-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance in a correctional center from DeKalb County. He has past convictions for burglary, stealing, robbery and resisting arrest.

Authorities are investigating the escape from the center. It was a hallway house before it was converted last year to a minimum-security prison.