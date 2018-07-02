Man Exposes Himself To Store Employees

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are looking for information on the identity and whereabouts of a man who they say entered three different stores this week and exposed himself to female employees.

According to a statement from the department, an employee approached officers checking in at the West Broadway Wal-Mart around 2:00 a.m. Monday. The employee told the officers the man had grabbed a female employee's hand and tried to make her touch him.

At 3:00 a.m., a female employee approached an officer at the West Broadway HyVee and told the officer a similar story about a man with a similar description.

On Wednesday, an employee at the UPS Store on Clark Lane called police complaining that a man had come in an exposed himself to female employees. Police say, again, employees offered a similar description.

Police say the man is a black male, 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2, with a thin build, and dreadlocks. When he entered the stores, he was wearing a dark blue or black knit hat, a dark jacket, and jeans. Wal-Mart surveillance video showed the man driving a white, older model van after leaving the store.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.