Man faces charges for assaulting a police officer

JEFFERSON CITY - A police officer was investigating a suspect Monday known to have warrants out for his arrest. As the officer approached the 21-year-old suspect, Likin Stull, Stull fled on foot and the officer pursued.

During the chase, the officer ordered Stull to stop, but Stull apparently refused. The officer tased Stull, and according to the Jefferson City Police Department, it had no effect. The officer became involved in a physical altercation with him.

Then the officer tased him again with no effect. The officer eventually took him into custody after Stull tried to take the officer's taser from him. Stull also had a knife in his possession, which was taken into evidence after his arrest.

He was arrested on three outstanding felony warrants for second degree burglary, probation violation for obstructing police and dangerous drugs. He now faces additional charges of resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Stull was taken to a Jefferson City hospital for minor injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Stull will be transported to Cole County Jail after his release from the hospital.