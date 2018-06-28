Man faces charges in police standoff at Ferguson home

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Charges have been filed against a man who authorities say shot his brother inside a Ferguson home and caused an hours-long standoff with police earlier this week.

Lorenzo Foster is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.

Police say Foster shot his brother, Dennis Foster, in the face Tuesday during an argument at the home. Authorities surrounded the residence for several hours, believing Lorenzo Foster to still be inside, but later found him at a church about a block away.

The Ferguson Middle School was under a brief lockdown while the standoff was ongoing.

Family members say Dennis Foster is recovering from surgery on Tuesday.