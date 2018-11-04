Man Faces Charges in Wreck that Killed 2 on Motorcycle

BONNE TERRE (AP) - A southeast Missouri man faces several charges for an accident that killed two people on a motorcycle. Twenty-one-year-old Jason Merrill of Wappapello is charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held in the Stoddard County jail. The accident happened Saturday near Puxico, killing 52-year-old Peter AuBuchon and his 50-year-old wife, Susan, of Bonne Terre (Bon-Tair). Prosecutors allege that Merrill was under the influence of drugs when he collided with the motorcycle. Merrill and a passenger in his vehicle were also hurt.