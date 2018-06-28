Man Faces Sentencing for Sex Crimes

Source: The Associated Press

TROY - A 45-year-old Lincoln County man faces sentencing today for sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl. Scott Azzarello of Moscow Mills was arrested in Nov. 2005 after taking the girl from her south St. Louis neighborhood, then raping her at a mobile home park in Lincoln County. He has pleaded guilty to rape, child molestation and sexual assault charges. Azzarello told police he met the girl over the Internet, and he thought she was of legal age.