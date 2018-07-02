Man Faces Statutory Race Charge

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA - A 24-year-old eastern Missouri man is charged with the statutory rape of 13-year-old Columbia girl he met on the Internet. Columbia police say an officer caught Matthew McMillan of Sullivan with the girl in a car at a Columbia park early Saturday. Sergeant Ken Hammond said the officer believed there was more illicit behavior taking place than what he was told by McMillan and the girl. McMillan is charged with first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, enticement of a child, first-degree trespass and obstruction. He is free on bond. The suspect allegedly met the victim through a singles Web site and had been using the Internet as a tool to contact her.