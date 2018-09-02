Man falls 32 stories to his death in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after a man fell 32 stories to his death from the top of a downtown hotel.

KTVI-TV reports that the fatal fall happened Monday night at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark. Police say the man fell from the 360 Bar on top of the hotel, but they don't yet know if it was an accident or if he intended to kill himself.

The victim's name and age have not been released.