Man falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into apartment building

JEFFERSON CITY - A car crashed into a Jefferson City apartment building Saturday morning.

According to Jefferson City Police, the driver was going north on Ventura Avenue when he fell asleep. The car went off of the road, over the curb and through a parking lot before hitting the building.

The car went through the front of an apartment unit that police said was unoccupied.

There were no injuries from the accident, but the car and apartment building were damaged.

Police identified the driver as Quincie D. Hickman.