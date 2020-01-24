Man fatally shot after Kansas City crash, police say

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and killed in Kansas City after a crash.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when a person driving a green truck ran a stop sign and crashed into a white sport utility vehicle. The truck's driver was shot after exiting the vehicle and died at a hospital. The impact knocked the SUV into a nearby house, but the driver of that SUV was unharmed and wasn't involved in the shooting.

Police spokesman Lionel Colón says the shooter fled the scene.