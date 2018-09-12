Man fatally shot by Kansas police after chase identified

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities said a man who was shot and killed by police last week was a 21-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas.

Police on Monday identified Andres Lara-Rodriguez as the suspect who died after a chase on Friday after he carjacked a pest control truck.

Officers pursued the truck for about 30 minutes from Kansas into Kansas City, Missouri, and then back to Kansas. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a fence at a church in Kansas City, Kansas. Police say he showed a gun and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper and three Kansas City police officers shot him.

The shooting remains under investigation.