Man fatally shot in first St. Louis homicide of 2017

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man in his 20s has been fatally shot in St. Louis, the city's first homicide of 2017.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in north St. Louis. The victim's name has not been released, and no arrests have been made.

Police said the man was shot multiple times.

The city recorded 188 homicides in 2016, the same number as 2015.