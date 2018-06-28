Man fatally shot in southeast Missouri town of Kennett

KENNETT (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot in the Missouri Bootheel region.

Police said the shooting was reported Tuesday night in Kennett. KFVS-TV reports that when officers arrived, 27-year-old Isaac Lee Jefferson, of Kennett, was lying on the ground in front of a home. Jefferson was pronounced at the scene.

Police said that while officers were on the scene, a man arrived at the Kennett Police Department and identified himself as the shooter. Charges are pending.