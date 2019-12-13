Man fatally shot outside St. Louis home

Friday, September 25 2015
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a 42-year-old man was fatally shot in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.

Police said Sean Dorsey was found lying on the ground next to a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head and chest around 11 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died early Thursday.

According to authorities, Dorsey was talking to two people outside a home when four men emerged from a gangway and began firing shots at them. Police said the other two people managed to run away, and were not injured.

 

