Man fatally shot while walking on a St. Louis County street

KINLOCH (AP) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in suburban St. Louis.

St. Louis County Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in Kinloch. The release says 19-year-old Jorell Cleveland, of Ferguson, was walking on a street when he was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect hasn't been identified. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.