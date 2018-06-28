Man fatally stabbed after breaking into home

By: The Associated Press

JENNINGS (AP) — A man is dead after breaking into a north St. Louis County home and becoming involved in an altercation with the homeowner, who stabbed him.

Police say the break-in happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday. A suspect in his 30s broke into a home and got into a fight with the resident.

Authorities say the homeowner was punched several times before grabbing a knife and stabbing the intruder.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation continues.