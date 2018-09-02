Man Fires Shots Into Floor of Southern Mo. Church

By: The Associated Press

NORWOOD (AP) - Authorities say a gunman walked into a southern Missouri church service and fired two shots into the floor.

Wright County Sheriff Glenn Adler tells KOLR-TV that another round hit the ceiling Sunday morning when churchgoers tackled the man to the floor of First Baptist Church in Norwood.

KOLR-TV reports that one of the men who tackled the gunman suffered a minor shoulder injury during the struggle. No one else was hurt.

Adler told the station that the gunman may have been upset with the church but declined to elaborate.

The gunman's name wasn't immediately released. He is in custody and charges are pending.

A phone message that The Associated Press left for the sheriff wasn't immediately returned.