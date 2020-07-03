Man Flees from KC Police in Stolen FedEx Truck

6 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, December 04 2013 Dec 4, 2013 Wednesday, December 04, 2013 8:32:07 PM CST December 04, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

PRAIRIE VILLAGE (AP) - Police have recovered a stolen FedEx delivery truck after a low-speed pursuit that wound through Kansas City, Mo., and ended just over the state line in Prairie Village, Kan.

KMBC-TV reports the truck was stolen around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday outside a Kansas City gas station, where the FedEx driver had left the keys inside while paying for fuel.

Police began pursuing the truck in eastern Kansas City at mid-afternoon. News helicopters followed the chase as police stayed well behind the truck, whose driver frequently signaled to change lanes or turn corners.

An officer with a gun drawn opened the truck's door at an intersection, but the vehicle hopped a curb and drove off.

Officers finally disabled the truck with stop sticks and took the driver into custody without incident.

 

