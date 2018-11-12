Man Found Alive After Franklin Island Search

HOWARD COUNTY - After searching for a middle-aged man's body in the Missouri River today, Missouri State Highway Patrol located the man alive. He was found in Camdenton. This comes after a search at Franklin Island late Saturday night and throughout the day Sunday.

A female witness called 911 after the man reportedly fell into the river while fishing. Howard County Fire District Captain Tony Hill said they responded to the call at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.

"At that time we put boats in, along with Cooper County Fire and Boone County Fire," Hill said. They searched for about three hours Saturday night.

The witness did not attempt to save the man. The mission moved from a rescue to recovery Sunday afternoon. The Missouri Water Patrol joined the search Sunday morning and used new technology to monitor the bottom of the river.

"A Hummingbird Fish Finder [uses] sonar technology that gives a side-imaging picture on the screen," Water Patrol Corporal Charles Hoff said.

The search party expected to confirm a drowning victim. They planned to conduct a surface search before sunset Sunday. While an additional search was not necessary in this case, Hoff believes similar situations do not favorably.

"Usually the the missing person ends up being a drowning victim," Hoff said.

Highway Patrol also found the female witness in an undisclosed location. It is not yet clear how the man ended up in Camdenton. No names or further details have been released as of 9 p.m. Sunday.