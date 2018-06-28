Man found dead after Bollinger County trailer fire

By: The Associated Press

ZALMA (AP) - A deadly fire in rural southeast Missouri is under investigation.

KFVS-TV reported that the body of a man was found in a trailer that burned in Bollinger County. The victim's name was not released. An autopsy is planned.

The fire broke out Thursday night at the home on Highway 51, near the Duck Creek Conservation Area. The state fire marshal is handling the investigation