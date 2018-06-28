Man found dead after house fire in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday deputies found an 80-year-old man's remains after a house fire.

According to the sheriff's office, Maries County deputies and the Vichy Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early monring Saturday at 17778 Highway A. Deputies said the home was mainly used for storage and no one was currently living at the home.

While investigating, officials found the body of Camdenton resident James Davis inside the house. Deputies said Davis was known to use the house as storage. The sheriff office said the cause of his death is unknown, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was also called to assist the investigation.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited to include when the fire took place.]