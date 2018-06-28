Man Found Dead at Scene of Moberly Structure Fire

MOBERLY - Moberly authorities responded to a structure fire Friday night that claimed the life of a 64-year-old man.

Around 10:39 p.m., the Moberly police and fire departments were sent to the scene. There they found the 64-year-old deceased inside.

The fire and death are currently being investigated by the Mo. Fire Marshall and the Randolph County Coroner.

The name of the victim is not being released until after the next of kin have been notified.