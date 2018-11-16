Man Found Dead at St. Louis MetroLink Stop

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death on a light rail platform near the Mississippi River.

Police say the victim is a 33-year-old man. His name has not been released.

The man's body was found about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a MetroLink platform on Laclede's Landing. Authorities say the victim was shot several times, and they believe it was not a random attack.

Other MetroLink riders were in the area at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt.