Man found dead at Webster Groves school

WEBSTER GROVES (AP) - A man was been found dead at a suburban St. Louis elementary school Tuesday morning, though police said the death is not suspicious.

The 35-year-old man's body was found at Avery Elementary School in Webster Groves, prompting cancellation of summer programs for the day. The victim's name has not been released.

Police say foul play is not suspected and students and staff were never in danger.

The man was alone in the building when he died, but police have declined to say more.