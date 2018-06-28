Man found dead in a car near Independence Avenue

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an officer found a man dead in a vehicle while responding to reports of gunfire.

The Kansas City Star reports that the man died from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said a female passenger was taken to a hospital with similar wounds.

The police said they believe occupants of two vehicles were shooting at the other, but they do not have suspects at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.