Man found dead in Florissant auto repair shop

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

FLORISSANT(AP) - Police are investigating after a man was been found dead inside a Florissant auto repair shop.

According to Florissant Police Department spokesman Officer Craig DeHart, police found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

DeHart said the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad is involved in the investigation.