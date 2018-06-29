Man found dead in St. Louis County park identified

By: The Associated Press

OAKVILLE (AP) - Authorities have identified the man found dead at Cliff Cave Park in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a visitor to the park Sunday afternoon found 24-year-old Denis Nasic near railroad tracks at the base of a cliff. St. Louis County Police spokesman Brian Schellman says there were no signs of a crime. Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine cause of death.

The park is along the Mississippi River and is popular for its trails.