Man found dead inside burned suburban St. Louis home

By: The Associated Press

VELDA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found dead inside a burned home in suburban St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that the fire was reported early Thursday in Velda City. Fire officials said a neighbor called 911 after smelling smoke. Crews found the dead man inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the victim wasn't immediately released.