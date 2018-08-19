Man Found Dead Was in Fight Night Before

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The death of a 29-year-old Kansas City man has been ruled a homicide. Police say David Lopez came home Saturday night and went to bed, but when his father tried to wake him the next day he was dead. Police say Lopez had been in a fight the night before, and that he was punched repeatedly and knocked to the ground. Detectives are talking to witnesses and the 21-year-old man whom Lopez had fought, believed to be a relative of Lopez's ex-girlfriend. Police say they don't know what led to the fight, other than an ongoing feud between the two men. No arrests have been made. Police say the death brings Kansas City's homicide total for the year to 44.