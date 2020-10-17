Man found guilty in fatal shooting of St. Louis officer

1 year 8 months 1 week ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 5:09:16 PM CST February 08, 2019 in News
By: Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have found a 20-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting a St. Louis County police officer.

Trenton Forster was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the October 2016 killing of 33-year-old Blake Snyder during a disturbance call. The caller reported Forster was banging on the door of a girl's home.

Snyder's partner shot Forster several times after Snyder was shot.

Forster faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors announced previously that they wouldn't seek the death penalty.

The defense conceded that Forster killed Snyder but argued that he should be convicted of second-degree murder, citing a "diminished capacity" because of Forster's history of trauma, mental illness and drug use. The charge would have carried a 30-year sentence and the possibility of parole.

