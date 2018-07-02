Man Found Guilty in St. Joseph Stabbing Death

ST. JOSEPH (AP) -- A Kansas City man faces life in prison after being convicted in the stabling death of a St. Joseph man. A Buchanan County jury on Thursday found Richard Williams guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the May 2010 death of 48-year-old John Joslin. The same jury recommended a sentence of life in prison plus 30 years.

Williams admitted stabbing Joslin, but argued it was in self-defense. Joslin was stabbed at his home.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that his relatives testified during the sentencing phase Thursday that Joslin was a good man who began using drugs to deal with pain from two injured knees.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 19.