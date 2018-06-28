Man found guilty of manslaughter in a 2013 Audrain County crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY – An Audrain County jury found Aaron Wormington guilty on Tuesday of Involuntary Manslaughter in the First Degree for a November 2013 crash.

The crash killed passenger Jade Stafford, 12, of Columbia.

Wormington, of Centralia, was found guilty after a jury deliberated for three hours.

Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said, “This jury has delivered a powerful message to this community and to these families that choices and actions have consequences, and those who take a life will be held accountable. I think every driver in Audrain County should see the aftermath of this reckless decision – that cars are deadly weapons.”

On November 23, 2013 Wormington attempted to pass a truck on Commerce Road at 75 miles per hour. He was unsuccessful and crashed into the side of the truck, overturning the truck and crushing the passenger side of the car. Swafford died immediately.

“A smart, vibrant & friendly young girl was taken from her family and our community by his decisions to drive at high speed and try to pass a truck that was slowing and turning left on a two-lane road,” Shellabarger said.

Wormington will be sentenced on December 7 by Circuit Judge Wesley C. Dalton, who presided over the trial.