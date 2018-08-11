Man found guilty of murder in Kool-Aid killing

SHANNON COUNTY – A jury found a man guilty of murdering his wife in May 2014. He was also found guilty of one count of escaping from confinement.

Prosecutors said Jason McClurg gave his wife, Stephanie McClurg, a poisonous concoction of Kool-Aid and prescription medications. When he was being held in the county jail after being arrested, McClurg escaped and was arrested again two days later.

McClurg’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.