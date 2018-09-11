Man found guilty of sex crimes, sentenced to three life terms

PULASKI COUNTY - William E. Hickle found Lawrence Mullen, 39-years-old of Rolla, guilty of statutory sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and use of a child in sexual performance.

He was sentenced to three life sentences plus 22 years in prison that are to be served consecutively.

The Prosecuting Attorney, Brendon Fox, said "This was one of the most horrible cases I have ever had to prosecute... This was a big win for the good guys and we can all rest a little easier knowing Lawrence Mullen can never hurt another child."