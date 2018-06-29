Man found guilty of shooting Springfield police officer

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Greene County jury convicted a man of shooting and seriously injuring a Springfield police officer last year.

Joshua Hagood of Springfield was convicted Wednesday of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and a firearm-related felony. Prosecutors said during the three-day trial that Hagood shot officer Aaron Pearson in January 2015.

Pearson was shot while investigating suspicious activity in northeast Springfield. Authorities the shooting occurred when Pearson tried to stop Hagood, who was walking away from the area. Hagood was found about seven hours later hiding within 200 yards from where Pearson was shot.

The shooting ended Pearson's career. Despite severe injuries, he has regained the ability to walk, talk and exercise.

Pearson doesn't remember the shooting and didn't testify during the trial.