Man Found Shot to Death in Car in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victim has not been identified. His body was found about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the front driver's seat of a Kia Rio sedan parked in the front yard of a home.

The man was shot in the head.

A witness heard on gunshot and saw two men running off. The witness told police that after the shooting the car struck a parked car and ended up in the yard.