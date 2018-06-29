Man From Noble Charged With Killing Two Men

NOBLE (AP) - A 52-year-old southwest Missouri man is charged with shooting a father and son at a home in Ozark County.

56-year-old Mike Hadley and his son, 22-year-old David Hadley, were shot Tuesday night at a home near Noble, according to reports from KYTV.

A probable cause statement filed in the case says witnesses told police the men were shot to death with a semi-automatic rifle while they had their hands in the air and begged not to be shot.

Leland W. Maupin, of Noble, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths. Maupin was arrested at the scene and is held without bond in the Ozark County jail. Online records don't list a lawyer for Maupin.