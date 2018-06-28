Man gets 10-year sentence in Missouri shooting death

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 26-year-old St. Louis County man has been ordered to spend a decade in prison after admitting he fatally shot a man 15 times last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr sentenced Demarko Jones on Monday, following terms of Jones' plea deal with prosecutors.

Jones previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and an unrelated count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Jones admitted shooting 24-year-old Mark Johnson in January of 2016 outside of Jones' home in the Castle Point area of St. Louis County.

At that time, Jones was free on bail for an unlawful use of a weapon charge of firing shots into someone's bedroom window from a balcony in March 2015.