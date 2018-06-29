Man Gets 10 Years in Holt Summit Man's Death

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A Jefferson City man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the death of a Holt Summit man.

Twenty-one-year-old Justin Beasley was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the December 2012 shooting death of 41-year-old Andre Hudson. Under a plea agreement, Beasley will serve at least 8 1/2 years before being eligible parole.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Hudson was shot to death in the back seat of a car that Beasley was driving.

A St. Louis man, Calvin Hutson, is also charged in the case. His trial date has not been set.