Man Gets 10 Years in Prison For Running Over Officer

2007 The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A 19-year-old St. Louis County man is sentenced to ten years in prison for running over a police officer with a stolen vehicle. Zlatko Tadic of Maryland Heights was found guilty last month of assaulting a police officer. He was sentenced today. Maryland Heights officer Jeffrey Swatek was injured in February of last year when struck by the car that had been stolen from a convenience store parking lot. Swatek suffered leg fractures and other injuries.