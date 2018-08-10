Man gets 100-year sentence for shooting Missouri officer
LIBERTY (AP) — A man has been sentenced to a century in prison for shooting a suburban Kansas City, Missouri, police officer in the face in 2014.
Thirty-three-year-old Omar Maria was sentenced Wednesday in Clay County, where he was convicted in March of assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.
Jurors concluded that Maria shot Pleasant Valley Police Officer Jacob Baldwin during a December 2014 traffic stop on Interstate 35 near Interstate 435.
Prosecutors said Baldwin pulled over a car driven by Maria for a vehicle registration violation, and that Maria jumped out of the vehicle and repeatedly fired at Baldwin's windshield. Maria then sped away.
Baldwin survived.
