Man gets 12 years for kidnapping ex-girlfriend

TROY (AP) - An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Jonpaul Heinz of rural Elsberry pleaded guilty Thursday.

The crime happened in 2012 when the 19-year-old woman was driving and noticed the trunk of her car was open. She pulled over and Heinz jumped out, forced her into the trunk, and drove away.

Heinz stopped at a Wright City gas station and the victim was able to get out. Heinz was later arrested in Normal, Illinois.