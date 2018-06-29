Man gets 12 years in prison for role in Missouri killing

By: The Associated Press

SEDALIA (AP) — A central Missouri man has been ordered to spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges for his role in a 2015 drug-related killing.

The Sedalia Democrat (http://bit.ly/2quyko4 ) reports that 22-year-old Kenneth McGee of Sedalia was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and first-degree attempted robbery.

He initially was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

McGee and 36-year-old Brian Young were accused in connection with the July 2015 shooting death of 16-year-old Andrew Meyers.

Young has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and attempting to possess a controlled substance. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.