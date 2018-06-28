Man gets 13 years in prison for woman's drug deal death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 43-year-old St. Louis man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in the death of a woman who police said was killed in a fight over drugs.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Raheem Thorpe was sentenced Monday for the killing of 24-year-old Lauren Bach on June 4, 2014. He had been charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

According to police, Bach was found in a bathtub in a home in the Carondelet Park neighborhood with trauma to her head and neck. Police also said she had cuts on her hands, as well as bite marks on her neck and back.

Bach was transported to a hospital, where she later died. Investigators say the woman died from strangulation.