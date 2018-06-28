Man Gets 14 Years for Harassing Missouri Judge

COLUMBIA (AP) - A 56-year-old mid-Missouri man has received a 14-year prison sentence for threatening a Boone County judge by voice mail.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Allen W. Hause, of Hartsburg, left five threatening messages on the home phone of Circuit Judge Kevin Crane on Christmas 2009 and New Year's Day one week later.

Hause had been arrested in 2006 for failing to appear in court on a weapons charge and forfeited a $10,000 bond paid by his mother. Crane was Boone County prosecutor at the time.

A jury found Hause guilty in December of two counts of tampering with a judicial officer. He was sentenced Tuesday to two consecutive seven-year terms by a Ralls County judge.